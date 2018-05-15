Italian regions sound health-spending alarm (2)

Rome, May 15 - The Conference of Italian Regional Governments on Tuesday sounded the alarm about health spending in a parliamentary hearing on the DEF economic blueprint. It said the LEA, the level of care provided free or at a low cost via te payment of health-service 'tickets', is "no longer adequate for a civilized country". "It is going from 6.6% of GDP in 2018 to 6.4% in 2019, which is below the 6.5% threshold that the OECD says is the minimum to protect people's health," Lombardy Regional Health Chief Davide Caparini told the hearing in the name of the conference.