Patience, coherence and luck needed for govt -Salvini

Rome, May 15 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that patience and luck were among the necessary ingredients for the formation of a new government as talks continued with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "Good morning friends!," Salvini said via Twitter in a post featuring a photo of a cup of cappuccino. "Coherence, patience, the desire to do things, humility, concreteness and also fortune are needed".