Hope Italy doesn't change migrant policy - EC (3)

Brussels, May 15 - European Home Affairs and Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Tuesday that he hopes Italy's policy on asylum seekers does not change when the new government in Rome takes office. "Let's hope that there are no changes on the migratory policy line," Avramopoulos said when asked about Italy. The Commissioner said Italy deserved praise for the way it has addressed the Mediterranean migrant crisis while stressing that it was one of the countries to have received most support from Brussels. Italy, along with Greece, has taken the brunt of the Mediterranean migrant crisis and has been credited with saving Europe's honour for its efforts to save lives at sea. The flow of migrants from North Africa has fallen significantly after the outgoing government reached an agreement with Libya to support the efforts of its coast guard against human traffickers. Human rights groups have criticised this agreement, saying it means asylum seekers are being sent back to abuse and torture. The League, which is in talks with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on forming a new government in Rome, has called for the adoption of a harder line on migrants. Governo: Ue, speriamo non cambi politica migratoria ++ Avramopoulos, Italia lodevole per quanto ha fatto BRUXELLES BRUXELLES, 15 MAG - "Speriamo" che col nuovo governo in Italia "non ci siano cambiamenti sulla linea della politica migratoria". Così il commissario europeo alla Migrazione Dimitris Avramopoulos ha risposto ad una domanda. Avramopoulos è tornato anche a lodare l'Italia per quanto fatto, ricordando, tra l'altro, che il Paese è tra gli Stati che hanno il maggior sostegno da Bruxelles. (ANSAmed) - BRUSSELS, MAY 15 - The EU Commission for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos on Tuesday said time is running up and member States should hurry in finding a common stance on a revised Dublin Regulation. The commissioner made the remarks at an event organized by the European network on migrations. Talking about the reform of the Dublin Regulation, Avramopoulos said the ''European Parliament has already expressed a common position and is beside the Commission. The time has also come for countries'' to find an agreement, said the commissioner. ''This doesn't solve everything but it is part of the solution''. A meeting of ambassadors of the 28 (Coreper) on Tuesday will again examine the proposal launched by the Bulgarian rotating presidency that is trying to reach an agreement by the end of June.