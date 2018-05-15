Rome
Italy's public debt hits new high of 2.302 tn (2)
Up by 15.9 billion with respect to March
15 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 15 - Italy's public debt hit a new high of 2.3023 trillion euros in March, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday. The debt was up by 15.9 billion with respect to February, the central bank said. The previous high of 2.3 trillion euros was reached in July.
