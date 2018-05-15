Colao steps down as Vodafone chief after 10 years (2)

Milan, May 15 - Italian executive Vittorio Colao is stepping down as CEO of Vodafone after 10 years at the helm, the telecommunications giant announced in a statement on Tuesday. He will be replaced by CFO Nick Read. "It was my decision," Colao told analysts. "We are writing a new chapter in our story and it's a very healthy to have a team dedicated to this. "I am very happy that the board has chosen Nick (Read as my successor). He's an exceptional person".