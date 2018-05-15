M5S-League resume talks on new govt after getting more time

Cerca

Martedì 15 Maggio 2018 | 13:17

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Gioia, infortunio sul lavoromuore sottufficiale in base aerea
14.05.2018

Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa
13.05.2018

Torre a Mare cambia con la «nuova» costa

Il «casco» che salva le donne sottoposte alla chemioterapia
14.05.2018

Il «casco» che salva le donne sottoposte alla chemioterapia

Galatina, la mafia controllavala squadra di calcio: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Galatina, la mafia controllava
la squadra di calcio: 2 arresti

Il preside del liceo Scacchi di Bari: scuola come chiesa, niente nudità
12.05.2018

Il preside del liceo Scacchi di Bari: scuola come chiesa, niente nudità

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
13.05.2018

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale
14.05.2018

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio contro casa di pregiudicato
12.05.2018

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio
contro casa di pregiudicato Foto

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io
14.05.2018

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Rubarono gommone in portodi Otranto: presi due baresi
15.05.2018

Rubarono gommone in porto
di Otranto: presi due baresi Vd

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 15 maggio 2018
14.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 15 maggio 2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

M5S-League resume talks on new govt after getting more time

Who will be premier among issues that need resolving

M5S-League resume talks on new govt after getting more time

Rome, May 15 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League on Tuesday resumed talks on the possible formation of a new government after getting more time for negotiations from President Sergio Mattarella on Monday. Delegations of the two groups, the parties that did best in March's inconclusive general election, kicked off at the Lower House with leaders, Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio of the League and the M5S respectively, not present at the start. Who would be the premier of a League-M5S executive is among the issues that needs to be resolved, but there are also significant differences over the policy programme.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Italian regions sound health-spending alarm (2)

Italian regions sound health-spending alarm (2)

 
Unacceptable interference by EU on migrants-Salvini (2)

Unacceptable interference by EU on migrants-Salvini (2)

 
Soccer: Mancini says proud to be Italy coach (2)

Soccer: Mancini says proud to be Italy coach (2)

 
Patience, coherence and luck needed for govt -Salvini

Patience, coherence and luck needed for govt -Salvini

 
Hope Italy doesn't change migrant policy - EC (3)

Hope Italy doesn't change migrant policy - EC (3)

 
Italy must respect commitments, cut debt - Dombrovskis (3)

Italy must respect commitments, cut debt - Dombrovskis (3)

 
Colao steps down as Vodafone chief after 10 years (2)

Colao steps down as Vodafone chief after 10 years (2)

 
Italy's public debt hits new high of 2.302 tn (2)

Italy's public debt hits new high of 2.302 tn (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

 
Migranti sbarcati a Otrantoarrestati skipper ucraini

Migranti sbarcati a Otranto
arrestati skipper ucraini

 
Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

 
Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

 
Rubarono gommone in portodi Otranto: presi due baresi

Rubarono gommone in porto
di Otranto: presi due baresi Vd

 
Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

 
Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

 
Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

 
Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria battendo la Salernitana

Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria

 
La festa del Foggia dopo la vittoria contro la Salernitana

La festa d'arrivederci del Foggia

 
Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

 
Lecce, tartarughe protettevendute sul web: denunciato

Lecce, tartarughe protette
vendute sul web: denunciato

 
Foggia, tiro al bersaglio contro casa di pregiudicato

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio
contro casa di pregiudicato Foto

 
Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

 
Sequestrati beni per circa mezzo milione di euro a un pregiudicato

Sequestrati beni per circa mezzo milione di euro a un pregiudicato

 
Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile

Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Spettacolo TV
Il guardaroba di Prince all'asta a New York

Il guardaroba di Prince all'asta a New York

 
Mondo TV
Sciopero generale in Cisgiordania per lutto

Sciopero generale in Cisgiordania per lutto

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Italia TV
L'estate calda del 1988

L'estate calda del 1988

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per martedi', 15 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 15 maggio 2018

 
Calcio TV
Ausilio sbotta: "Non si va a cercare il fallimento in casa Inter"

Ausilio sbotta: "Non si va a cercare il fallimento in casa Inter"

 
Economia TV
Fisco: rottamazione cartelle, oggi scade termine domanda

Fisco: rottamazione cartelle, oggi scade termine domanda

 
Sport TV
Golden Gala, Trost: "L'Olimpico grandissima emozione"

Golden Gala, Trost: "L'Olimpico grandissima emozione"

 

Digital Edition

15.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU