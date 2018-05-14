Cerca

Lunedì 14 Maggio 2018 | 20:40

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Gioia, infortunio sul lavoromuore sottufficiale in base aerea
14.05.2018

Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea

Taranto, nigeriano tentadi strangolare un poliziotto
12.05.2018

Taranto, nigeriano tenta
di strangolare un poliziotto

Turista americana trovata morta a Bari
13.05.2018

Turista americana 65enne trovata morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Tumori al seno, inaugurataa Bari la nuova senologia
12.05.2018

Tumori al seno, inaugurata
a Bari la nuova senologia

Elezioni amministrative, si vota in 45 Comuni pugliesi e 13 lucani
12.05.2018

Elezioni amministrative, si vota in 45 Comuni pugliesi e 13 lucani

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
13.05.2018

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria battendo la Salernitana
12.05.2018

Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio contro casa di pregiudicato
12.05.2018

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio
contro casa di pregiudicato Foto

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io
14.05.2018

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

La festa del Foggia dopo la vittoria contro la Salernitana
12.05.2018

La festa d'arrivederci del Foggia

Lecce, tartarughe protettevendute sul web: denunciato
12.05.2018

Lecce, tartarughe protette
vendute sul web: denunciato

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 13 maggio 2018
12.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 13 maggio 2018

Cannes

Rohrwacher a hit in Cannes with 'medieval' tale

Italian director dedicates triumphant reception to Olmi

Rohrwacher a hit in Cannes with 'medieval' tale

Cannes, May 14 - The 'medieval' tale charting the relationship between a peasant and a local aristocrat Happy As Lazzaro, by Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher, was applauded for 10 minutes when it premiered on Sunday night at the Cannes Film Festival. Rohrwacher, 35, is competing for a Palme d'Or with her class-divide film after winning the Grand Prix in 2014 with The Wonders. "I finished the movie only on Wednesday, coming here was a real bet and I didn't expect anything", she said, describing her third feature film as "bizarre and free". The director dedicated her movie's successful debut to Ermanno Olmi, the Italian director who won the Palme d'Or for his 1978 film The Tree of Wooden Clogs who died earlier this month at 86. "We miss his insight", she said. "I had the strong desire to show him the film but unfortunately I didn't make it on time". In Happy As Lazzaro, a rich aristocrat in the 1980s takes advantage of her estate's isolation in central Italy to practice sharecropping, keeping her unpaid workers unaware of their rights. Rohrwacher's tale, which appears to embrace recent history and the the Middle Ages, is seen through the eyes of a young peasant, Lazzaro, interpreted by Adriano Tardiolo in his first role. Lazzaro is a good soul who defies rationality in a story that straddles the present and past and has a strong religious undertone, Alice Rohrwacher said. "Lazzaro doesn't judge but has unconditional confidence" in people, the director told ANSA. She said the film's inspirations included, "in the prehistoric sense of the term" the story of Saint Francis, as well as "a book for children that has enchanted me, by Chiara Frugoni, in which a wolf doesn't eat the protagonist because he is good, something that happens to Lazzaro". "Sharecropping only ended in 1982 and I experienced that time and wanted to talk about this memory of farming before it disappears", also said Rohrwacher.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Calabria shooter's car found, no rifle

Calabria shooter's car found, no rifle

 
Same-sex marriage abroad can't be registered says Cassation

Same-sex marriage abroad can't be registered says Cassation

 
Rohrwacher a hit in Cannes with 'medieval' tale

Rohrwacher a hit in Cannes with 'medieval' tale

 
No deal on premier, League-M5S ask for more time (2)

No deal on premier, League-M5S ask for more time (2)

 
Govt starts if it can achieve, rediscuss EU limits -Salvini (2)

Govt starts if it can achieve, rediscuss EU limits -Salvini (2)

 
Logli 20-yr term for killing Ragusa upheld on appeal (3)

Logli 20-yr term for killing Ragusa upheld on appeal (3)

 
Bray, Lagioia keep Turin Book Fair helm after bumper edition

Bray, Lagioia keep Turin Book Fair helm after bumper edition

 
Logli 20-yr term for killing Ragusa upheld on appeal (3)

Logli 20-yr term for killing Ragusa upheld on appeal (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

 
Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

 
Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

 
Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria battendo la Salernitana

Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria

 
La festa del Foggia dopo la vittoria contro la Salernitana

La festa d'arrivederci del Foggia

 
Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

 
Lecce, tartarughe protettevendute sul web: denunciato

Lecce, tartarughe protette
vendute sul web: denunciato

 
Foggia, tiro al bersaglio contro casa di pregiudicato

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio
contro casa di pregiudicato Foto

 
Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

 
Sequestrati beni per circa mezzo milione di euro a un pregiudicato

Sequestrati beni per circa mezzo milione di euro a un pregiudicato

 
Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile

Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile

 
Ferito 37enne in un agguato a Bari

Ferito 37enne in un agguato a Bari

 
La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

 
Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

 
Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

 
Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Da sclerosi a tumori, negli Usa centinaia 'cure Stamina'

Da sclerosi a tumori, negli Usa centinaia 'cure Stamina'

 
Italia TV
Rifiuti elettrici si cambia, ora anche bici e stufe

Rifiuti elettrici si cambia, ora anche bici e stufe

 
Economia TV
Poverta': si allarga la platea del Rei, domande da giugno

Poverta': si allarga la platea del Rei, domande da giugno

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Calcio TV
Nazionale, Mancini: "Felice di tornare in Italia"

Nazionale, Mancini: "Felice di tornare in Italia"

 
Spettacolo TV
Back in Black e' tornato

Back in Black e' tornato

 
Sport TV
Golden Gala, Trost: "L'Olimpico grandissima emozione"

Golden Gala, Trost: "L'Olimpico grandissima emozione"

 

Digital Edition

14.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU