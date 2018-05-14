Logli 20-yr term for killing Ragusa upheld on appeal (3)

Florence
14 Maggio 2018
Florence, May 14 - Antonio Logli's 20-year term for murdering his wife Roberta Ragusa was upheld by a Florence appeals court on Monday. Logli was found guilty again of killing his wif e and destroying her body. Ragusa disappeared on the night of January 13-14 2012 from her home at Gello near San Giuliano Terme. The body was never found. Logli did not comment on the verdict. His lawyer, Roberto Cavani, said "we will appeal to the supreme Court of Cassation".
