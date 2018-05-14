Govt starts if it can achieve, rediscuss EU limits -Salvini (2)

Rome, May 14 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said after fresh government consultation talks with President Sergio Mattarella Monday that the government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) would start if it is able to achieve things, otherwise it will not start, and so it would work to lift EU fiscal restrictions on policy making. He also said he wanted a free hand on migrants, where the League's positions were tougher than the M5S's. Salvini told reports that the possible new administration will "start if it can do things". He said "if we realised that were not the case then we would stop". Salvini said "I want children not to have roofs falling on their heads," referring to a roof collapse at a school Monday. "I want firms to pay fewer taxes and today I have external limits that don't allow me to, either we rediscuss the (EU) restrictions or it's the book of dreams". Salvini said "if I go into government I want to do what I promised to do on what Italians vote for me to do, on the Fornero (pension law), avoiding the VAT hike, reducing duties on petrol, on immigration on which the League and the M5S start from a notable distance: with respect for human rights and the treaties, I refuse to think of the umpteenth summer and autumn of the business of clandestine immigration in profit. "If we go into government we want a free hand to safeguard Italians' security, also via a law on legitimate self-defence," he said. The rightwing populist leader said if he heeded opinion polls that showed the League rising it would be in his party's interests to return to the vote after the inconclusive March 4 general election, but he would do his all to give Italy a government respecting voters' wishes. He said he and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio "are not talking about names (for premier) but discussing more constructively and even in an animated fashion about the idea of Italy". The League, like its prospective government partner M5S, wants to consult its voters on the government contract between the two and will set up gazebos around the country next weekend for voters to vote yes or no, sources said Monday.