Taranto, nigeriano tentadi strangolare un poliziotto
12.05.2018

Taranto, nigeriano tenta
di strangolare un poliziotto

Gioia, infortunio sul lavoromuore sottufficiale in base aerea
14.05.2018

Gioia, travolto da spazzatrice
muore sottufficiale in base aerea

Turista americana trovata morta a Bari
13.05.2018

Turista americana 65enne trovata morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Tumori al seno, inaugurataa Bari la nuova senologia
12.05.2018

Tumori al seno, inaugurata
a Bari la nuova senologia

Elezioni amministrative, si vota in 45 Comuni pugliesi e 13 lucani
12.05.2018

Elezioni amministrative, si vota in 45 Comuni pugliesi e 13 lucani

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
13.05.2018

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio contro casa di pregiudicato
12.05.2018

Foggia, tiro al bersaglio
contro casa di pregiudicato Foto

Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria battendo la Salernitana
12.05.2018

Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

La festa del Foggia dopo la vittoria contro la Salernitana
12.05.2018

La festa d'arrivederci del Foggia

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io
14.05.2018

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

Lecce, tartarughe protettevendute sul web: denunciato
12.05.2018

Lecce, tartarughe protette
vendute sul web: denunciato

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 13 maggio 2018
12.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 13 maggio 2018

Rome

No PM names yet, asked for a few more days - Di Maio

5-yr programme,M5S online vote will decide,jail for tax dodgers

Rome, May 14 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said after fresh government consultation talks with President Sergio Mattarella Monday that neither he nor prospective ally Matteo Salvini of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League would put forward premership names yet and asked for a few more days to complete a government programme. Di Maio said both he and Salvini "agree on the fact that we won't publicly name names". He said that the M5S delegation had asked Mattarella for "a few more days" to complete the government programme in a "German-style" contract with the rightwing populist League. Saying that "we updated the president on how the various talks between the M5S and the League are advancing on the government contract", Di Maio added that the contract will include "(abolishing) the Fornero (pension) law, the fight against waste, the fight against corruption, and jail for those who evade taxes". He stressed that a few more days were needed because the M5S is aware it is drafting a contract for a "five-year government programme". The contract, Di Maio said, will be put to an online vote by M5S members "which will be called to decide whether to let this government start with this contract or not". He said that "the government accord is the heart of this government of change we intend to get started as soon as possible".

