No PM names yet, asked for a few more days - Di Maio

Rome, May 14 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said after fresh government consultation talks with President Sergio Mattarella Monday that neither he nor prospective ally Matteo Salvini of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League would put forward premership names yet and asked for a few more days to complete a government programme. Di Maio said both he and Salvini "agree on the fact that we won't publicly name names". He said that the M5S delegation had asked Mattarella for "a few more days" to complete the government programme in a "German-style" contract with the rightwing populist League. Saying that "we updated the president on how the various talks between the M5S and the League are advancing on the government contract", Di Maio added that the contract will include "(abolishing) the Fornero (pension) law, the fight against waste, the fight against corruption, and jail for those who evade taxes". He stressed that a few more days were needed because the M5S is aware it is drafting a contract for a "five-year government programme". The contract, Di Maio said, will be put to an online vote by M5S members "which will be called to decide whether to let this government start with this contract or not". He said that "the government accord is the heart of this government of change we intend to get started as soon as possible".