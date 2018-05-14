'Gender employment gap high but decreasing'

Rome, May 14 - The employment rate among women aged 15 to 64 in Italy is one of the lowest in Europe, or 55.9% in 2017, according to data presented on Monday as part of a meeting in Rome with the finalists of the Women Value Company prize of bank Intesa Sanpaolo. Only Macedonia (with 51.7%) and Turkey (37.5%) fared worst, the data showed. Nevertheless, the employment rate has gone up 4.8% since 2010 with 80% of women with a high level of education who worked in 2017, said Stefania Trenti, the head of the Industry office of the bank's research center. Meanwhile 1.3 million companies were led by women in 2017 - or 10,000 more than the previous year and 30,000 compared to 2014, according to the Italian Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Handicraft and Agriculture (Unioncamere). The prize Women Value Company is awarded by Intesa Sanpaolo to small and medium-sized firms that promote gender equality and empower women in the workplace.