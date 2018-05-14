Soccer: Napoli player cut-outs hung from bridge (3)

Caserta, May 14 - The cut-outs of three soccer players in a Napoli jersey were hung from a highway bridge overnight with a banner reading "they had a dream in their hearts" after Napoli lost the Serie A championship to Juventus Sunday. The macabre protest took place at a highway at Mondragone near Caserta north of Naples after the team lost out to seven-time straight champs Juve with one game to spare. The banner and the cut-outs were taken down amid anger from Napoli fans on social media. The Bianconeri took their record seventh straight scudetto with one game to spare by drawing with Roma, despite Napoli beating Sampdoria 2-0.