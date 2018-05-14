Naples
Students rescue teacher after fails to show up
Near Naples
14 Maggio 2018
Naples, May 14 - Students rescued a beloved teacher after she failed to show up at school near Naples for two days running, media reported Monday. The kids reportedly have a special bond with the teacher, who is disabled with motor problems, sources told Metropolis newspaper. The students went to the prof's home, some kilometres away, and phoned police after no one answered the bell. Police broke in and found her in a critical condition but she has since been to hospital and is now well again. The high school is at Torre Annunziata near Naples while the prof lives at Vico Equense on the Sorrento coast.
