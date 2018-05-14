Brussels
Awaiting govt says EC (3)
Following developments closely says Schinas
14 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 14 - The European Commission is closely following the government formation bid of two Italian populist parties, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League, and will comment on it if and when it is announced, EC spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said Monday. "We are closely following the evolution of the political situation in Italy. And we are in waiting mode and when we have an announcement we will make a comment," he said. The M5S and the League, who say they have reached agreement on a government contract, will meet President Sergio Mattarella and are expected to propose to him the name of a possible premier candidate later on Monday.
Taranto, nigeriano tenta
di strangolare un poliziotto
Turista americana 65enne trovata morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
Tumori al seno, inaugurata
a Bari la nuova senologia
Elezioni amministrative, si vota in 45 Comuni pugliesi e 13 lucani
«Quei due figli non sono tuoi». Fasano, scopre la verità dopo 10 anni e perde la testa