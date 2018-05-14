Schifani, ex-top spy probed in Montante case (3)

Caltanissaetta, May 14 - Former Senate Speaker Renato Schifani and the former head of the domestic intelligence service AISI, ex-general Arturo Esposito, are among 22 probed in an investigation in which former Sicindustria president Antonello Montante was arrested Monday, judicial sources said. Also under investigation, for being part of a chain of leakers, is AISI department chief Andrea Cavacece and Andrea Grassi, former head of the first division of the police's operational command centre. Antonio 'Antonello' Montante is the former head of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria's Sicilian branch Sicindustria. Montante, the current head of the Caltanissetta chamber of commerce and of Confindustria's Retimpresa Servizi department, was among six people arrested in the corruption probe. They are suspected of crimes including association to commit crimes against the public administration, illegal access to information technology systems and various corruption offences. Two police officers and a retired officer were put under house arrest over the probe, entitled 'Double Face'.