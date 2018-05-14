Caltanissaetta
Schifani, ex-top spy probed in Montante case (3)
Accused of being part of chain of leaks
14 Maggio 2018
Caltanissaetta, May 14 - Former Senate Speaker Renato Schifani and the former head of the domestic intelligence service AISI, ex-general Arturo Esposito, are among 22 probed in an investigation in which former Sicindustria president Antonello Montante was arrested Monday, judicial sources said. Also under investigation, for being part of a chain of leakers, is AISI department chief Andrea Cavacece and Andrea Grassi, former head of the first division of the police's operational command centre. Antonio 'Antonello' Montante is the former head of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria's Sicilian branch Sicindustria. Montante, the current head of the Caltanissetta chamber of commerce and of Confindustria's Retimpresa Servizi department, was among six people arrested in the corruption probe. They are suspected of crimes including association to commit crimes against the public administration, illegal access to information technology systems and various corruption offences. Two police officers and a retired officer were put under house arrest over the probe, entitled 'Double Face'.
Taranto, nigeriano tenta
di strangolare un poliziotto
Turista americana 65enne trovata morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
Tumori al seno, inaugurata
a Bari la nuova senologia
Elezioni amministrative, si vota in 45 Comuni pugliesi e 13 lucani
«Quei due figli non sono tuoi». Fasano, scopre la verità dopo 10 anni e perde la testa