3 steelworkers critical after being covered in molten metal

Padua, May 14 - Three steelworkers were being treated for serious burns on Monday after being covered by molten steel in a workplace accident at a steelworks in the northern city of Padua on Sunday morning. Their condition was said to be critical but stable. A fourth steelworker was receiving treatment for less serious burns sustained at the 'Acciaierie Venete' when a huge hanging drum transporting 90 tonnes of molten steel came unhooked and fell to the ground, splashing the men nearby. The injured are a Romanian national aged 40 and a Moldovan aged 44, who both sustained 100% burns, and two Italians who respectively sustained 70% and more minor burns. Prosecutors have impounded the factory, one of six steelworks belonging to 'Acciaierie Venete' in northern Italy. The group has 1,300 employees, including 400 at the Padua plant. Metalworkers union FIOM called a strike at all the plants on Monday. Representatives of trade union confederations CGIL, CISL and UIL were also due to meet with Veneto Governor Luca Zaia on Monday to discuss workplace safety in the region.