Rome
Ceiling caves in at Rome high school (2)
No one injured, incident before pupils arrived
14 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 14 - The ceiling of a classroom at Rome's Istituto Tecnico Industriale Montani di Fermo high school caved in early on Monday. The incident took place at around 7:10, before students arrived in the classroom where around 30 young people usually have lessons, and no one was hurt. The students' lessons have been moved to other rooms on a lower floor.
