Rome
Soccer: I'm staying unless Juve send me packing - Allegri
Turin giants win fourth Serie title under coach
14 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 14 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri dismissed speculation that he could leave the club in the closed season after leading them to a seventh consecutive Serie A title on Sunday, their fourth under him. "I intend to stay at Juventus next season too unless they send me packing," Allegri said after a 0-0 draw at AS Roma sealed the scudetto with a match to spare.
