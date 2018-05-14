Brussels
Hope new govt can live well with EU - Berlin (2)
European Affairs Minister Roth comments on emerging executive
14 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 14 - German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said Monday that he hopes the next Italian government will have positive relations with the European Union. "I hope that a government is built with which it is possible to live well with the European Union," Roth said as he arrived at a General Council meeting, commenting on drive to form an executive in Rome by the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "I don't want to speculate. I'm curious to see how it will go".
