Milan
M5S, League to see Mattarella after settling 'final details'
Issue of who will be premier remains
14 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 14 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said that substantial agreement has been reached after a meeting on forming a new government overnight with League leader Matteo Salvini. "The meeting with Salvini went well," Di Maio said. "It served to fine tune the final details of this government. Tomorrow (Monday) we'll go the president's palace". The issue of who will be the premier of the new executive, however, does not seem to have been resolved so far. Di Maio and Salvini have said they are trying to identify a 'third premier' - someone who is neither of the party heads. President Sergio Mattarella will hold talks with the anti-establishment M5S and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League later on Monday. At 16:30 he will meet M5S representatives and then, separately, he will have talks with a delegation from the League at 18:00.
