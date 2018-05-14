Milan
Worked out final details of govt with Salvini-Di Maio
League, M5S set to meet President Mattarella on Monday
14 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 14 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said that substantial agreement has been reached after a meeting on forming a new government overnight with League leader Matteo Salvini. "The meeting with Salvini went well," Di Maio. "It served to fine tune the final details of this government. Tomorrow (Monday) we'll go the president's palace".
Taranto, nigeriano tenta
di strangolare un poliziotto
Turista americana 65enne trovata morta in una casa vacanze a Bari
Tumori al seno, inaugurata
a Bari la nuova senologia
Elezioni amministrative, si vota in 45 Comuni pugliesi e 13 lucani
«Quei due figli non sono tuoi». Fasano, scopre la verità dopo 10 anni e perde la testa