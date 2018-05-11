Verona
Student puts pepper spray in school ventilation system
Over 500 suffer inhalation problems near Verona
11 Maggio 2018
Verona, May 11 - Over 550 students and teachers at a high school at Bussolengo near Verona suffered mild inhalation problems after a prank where a student put pepper spray into the ventilation system. Seventeen of them were taken to hospital. None are in serious condition.
