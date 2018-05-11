Genoa
Genoa bans alcohol consumption in street
To fight public drunkenness
11 Maggio 2018
Genoa, may 11 - Geoa on Friday banned alcohol consumption in the streets of most of the historic centre in a move meant to combat public drunkenness. The ban runs from seven in the morning till nine at night.
