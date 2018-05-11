1 dead, 4 hurt in 2 shootings in Calabria (3)

Vibo Valentia, May 11 - One person died and four were hurt in two shootings near Vibo Valentia in Calabria on Friday. The shootings at Limbadi and Nicotera were probably the work of the same person, police said. The victim was named as Michele Valarioti, 63, shot to death near his home at Nicotera. In the same town, a woman was wounded in a street. Previously, at Limbadi, three people, one of them a relative of the murder victim, were injured in a bar, police said.