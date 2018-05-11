Vibo Valentia
1 dead, 4 hurt in 2 shootings in Calabria (3)
Near Vibo Valentia
11 Maggio 2018
Vibo Valentia, May 11 - One person died and four were hurt in two shootings near Vibo Valentia in Calabria on Friday. The shootings at Limbadi and Nicotera were probably the work of the same person, police said. The victim was named as Michele Valarioti, 63, shot to death near his home at Nicotera. In the same town, a woman was wounded in a street. Previously, at Limbadi, three people, one of them a relative of the murder victim, were injured in a bar, police said.
Bari, arriva un altro deferimento impedita la verifica della Covisoc
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Allarme rifiuti, Roma «chiama» la Puglia per smaltire l'immondizia
Ilva e Governo, M5S: presto tavolo
Lega: chiusura inaccettabile
Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex