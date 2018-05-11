Naples
2 tourists nabbed for stealing Pompeii artefacts
French couple, 52 and 50, had terracotta and marble pieces
11 Maggio 2018
Naples, May 11 - Two French tourists - a 52-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman - were arrested Friday for stealing artefacts from Pompeii. The man was stopped with 13 pieces of terracotta in his knapsack while the woman had a piece of Roman marble in her bag.
Bari, arriva un altro deferimento impedita la verifica della Covisoc
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Allarme rifiuti, Roma «chiama» la Puglia per smaltire l'immondizia
Ilva e Governo, M5S: presto tavolo
Lega: chiusura inaccettabile
Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex