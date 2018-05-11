Praia a Mare
Giro: Bennett wins 7th stage, Yates stays pink (3)
Irishman wins big sprint at Praia a Mare
11 Maggio 2018
Praia a Mare, May 11 - Ireland's Sam Bennett won the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia in a mass spring finish Friday while Briton Simon Yates kept the leader's pink jersey he won on Etna Thursday. The stage was a 159-km run from Pizzo Calabro near Vibo Valentia to Praia a Mare near Cosenza. Yates is one of the favourites for final victory, along with reigning champ Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and Briton Chris Froome.
