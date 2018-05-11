Army man caused blast that killed him, hurt wife

Milan, May 11 - An army sergeant major and his wife caused an explosion in an apartment building near Milan that killed him and hurt three other adults including the wife as well as four children including the couple's two kids on March 31, sources said Friday. Alessandro Saverio Sidella, 45, and his wife Maria Cristina Segreto, who is out of danger, have been charged in the case. The apartment building at Rescaldina was ripped apart.