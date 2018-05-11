National structural reforms remain priority - Draghi (2)

Rome, May 11 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the State of the Union conference in Florence Friday that "structural reforms at the national level remain a priority". The eurozone needs greater budget capacity to have risk-sharing mechanisms boosting its economic stability, Draghi told the conference, ahead of a June EU summit where leaders will discuss reforms to the European institutional architecture. He added that "completing banking union and that of markets is a necessary condition for increasing the sharing of risks in the eurozone". But he also stressed that public support for a bank liquidation fund in eurozone banking union is "still lacking". He highlighted that similar funds in the US, Japan and Britain have behind them "the sharing of risks at a public level, necessary for the system to be able to contain market panic when a crisis hits". The US federal budget, "via budget transfers between states, absorbs some 10% of shocks according to estimates," Draghi commented, saying that the situation was not too different from the eurozone "in so far as individual states can freely use fiscal policy" to combat national recessional phases. Draghi also said that the EU should create anti-crisis stabilisation tools and that the trust of peoples should be rewarded with prosperity.