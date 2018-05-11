Rome
Migrant landings down 94% in May, 78% in 2018
Trend continuing says interior ministry
11 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 11 - Migrant landings in Italy were 94% down at 481 in the first 11 days of May compared to 7,877 in the same period last year, the interior ministry said Friday. Since January 1 some 9,948 migrants have landed, 78% down on the 45,112 of 2018, it said.
