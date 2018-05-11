Cerca

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Allarme rifiuti, Roma chiamala Puglia per smaltire l'immondizia
10.05.2018

Bari, arriva un altro deferimento per aver impedito la verifica della Covisoc
11.05.2018

Casamassima, le strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex nei giardini
09.05.2018

Minaccia ex e sorella con acido e ne abusa, arrestato 35enne
10.05.2018

Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

Ferito 37enne in un agguato a Bari
11.05.2018

Pizzo a Matera, le foto degli arrestati
27.03.2017

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne
06.05.2018

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata
09.05.2018

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus
09.05.2018

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida
08.05.2018

Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile
11.05.2018

Sequestrati beni per circa mezzo milione di euro a un pregiudicato
11.05.2018

Govt shd listen to needs of real people - CEI (3)

Scale back ideologies and electoral promises

(ANSA) - Rome, May 11 - Italy's "new government should have as starting point the intention to lend an ear to the concrete conditions and real expectations of people," the secretary-general of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), Msgr Nunzio Galantino said Friday. "Because ideologies, taking positions, and pre-electoral proclamations must be scaled back and geared to reality and to real needs," he said. Galantino was answering a question on the government-formation efforts of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, who are set to form the first populist executive in western Europe.

