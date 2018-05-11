British woman, 25, 'raped' on holiday in Sardinia

Nuoro, May 11 - A 25-year-old British woman who was on holiday in Sardinia was raped a few days ago at Cardedu in the Ogliastra area after an evening spent in a bar. Police said they were looking for a suspect, a 25-year-old man from Cardedu. The woman, after reporting he rape, immediately left for her home in England suffering from shock, the L'Unione Sarda newspaper reported. She reportedly received pyschological support from the Carabinieri and from the British consulate in Italy.