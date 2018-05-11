Vatican City
You create peace starting in homes,streets,shops -pope tweet
'Where communion is formed artisan-like'
11 Maggio 2018
Vatican City, May 11 - Pope Francis tweeted Friday "peace is constructed starting from homes, streets, shops, where communion is shaped in an artisan fashion".
