Siena
Acid attacks on would-be son-in-law
Couple arrested, victim has facial injuries
11 Maggio 2018
Siena, May 11 - A couple were arrested in Tuscany for commissioning two acid attacks on their would-be future son-in-law to stop him marrying their daughter because he was over 20 years older than her, police said Friday. The couple from Poggibonsi near Siena, aged 54 and 45, allegedly commissioned the attack, in which the man sustained serious facial injuries, from a man who has not yet been identified. The attacks took place on February 23 in San Gimignano near Siena and on April 19 in Turin. The victim, 48, is still in hospital.
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Allarme rifiuti, Roma «chiama»
la Puglia per smaltire l'immondizia
Bari, arriva un altro deferimento impedita la verifica della Covisoc
Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex
Minaccia ex e sorella con acido
e ne abusa, arrestato 35enne