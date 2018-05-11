Rome
Cabinet OKs decree cracking down on weapons possession (3)
Traceability,ban on camouflaged arms,obligation to inform family
11 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 11 - The cabinet on Friday approved a decree applying an EU directive restricting the acquisition and possession of weapons for civilian use. Among the new provisions are a system to trace weapons, a ban on "camouflaged weapons", and an obligation to formally attest that family members have been informed that weapons have been bought and are in one's possession. Finally, the duration of permits to hunt and sports shoot is cut from six to five years, and an obligation to present a medical certificate every five years is introduced.
