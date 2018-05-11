Rome
Govt contract will be put to online vote-Casaleggio (2)
Rousseau platform to be used to get OK
11 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 11 - If the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League reach an agreement for a contract of government, the deal will be put to an online vote on the anti-establishment group's Rousseau platform, Davide Casaleggio said on Friday. Casaleggio, a senior M5S member and the son of late co-founder Gianroberto Casaleggio, made the announcement at a press conference in the Senate.
