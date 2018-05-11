Trentino rail circuits set alight (2)

Trento, May 11 - The Brenner railway suffered disruption on Friday after two of the line's electrical boxes were set alight overnight in the northern Italian province of Trentino, sources said. The arson attacks came before the first day of the national meeting of the Italian army's Alpini corps in Trento. The incidents come after stones were thrown at a shop selling official products for the Alpini meeting and graffiti against the corps appeared on walls in the city.