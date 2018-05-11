Trento
Trentino rail circuits set alight (2)
Disruption on Brenner railway before Alpini meeting in Trento
11 Maggio 2018
Trento, May 11 - The Brenner railway suffered disruption on Friday after two of the line's electrical boxes were set alight overnight in the northern Italian province of Trentino, sources said. The arson attacks came before the first day of the national meeting of the Italian army's Alpini corps in Trento. The incidents come after stones were thrown at a shop selling official products for the Alpini meeting and graffiti against the corps appeared on walls in the city.
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Allarme rifiuti, Roma «chiama»
la Puglia per smaltire l'immondizia
Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex
Minaccia ex e sorella con acido
e ne abusa, arrestato 35enne
Traffico di droga dal Marocco
13 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia