Three arrested over prostitution of minors in Bari (2)

Bari, May 11 - Three men were arrested by Carabinieri police on Friday for allegedly grooming minors on the Internet and then getting them to carryout out sexual acts with them for small amounts of money near to Bari's San Nicola Stadium, sources said. Two of the men, aged 58 and 51, were jailed, while the other, a 46-year-old, was put under house arrest. All three are residents in the province of Bari and do not have criminal records. Friday's arrests were part of a wider investigation into the prostitution of minors in Bari that led to the arrest of three other people a few months ago.