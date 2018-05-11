Up to M5S, League to govern even if EU unhappy - Renzi (2)

(see related story on government-formation talks) Rome, May 11 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday it was now up to the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to govern Italy, even the European Union is not happy about this. "Today many people are saying that Europe does not like the League-M5S government. I say that is likely," Renzi, who quit as PD leader after the centre-left party registered its worst-ever showing in the March general election, said on his Facebook page. "I don't like it either and neither do many of us, I add. "But we have to be clear, friends: what we like or what the European Commission likes does not count, what counts is what the Italian people like. "And if democracy is a serious thing, then now it is up to them. "Otherwise it would not be worth voting".