Cerca

Venerdì 11 Maggio 2018 | 12:37

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020

Allarme rifiuti, Roma chiamala Puglia per smaltire l'immondizia
10.05.2018

Allarme rifiuti, Roma «chiama»
la Puglia per smaltire l'immondizia

Casamassima, le strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex nei giardini
09.05.2018

Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex

Minaccia ex e sorella con acido e ne abusa, arrestato 35enne
10.05.2018

Minaccia ex e sorella con acido
e ne abusa, arrestato 35enne

Traffico di droga dal Marocco16 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia
09.05.2018

Traffico di droga dal Marocco
13 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia

Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne
06.05.2018

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Pizzo a Matera, le foto degli arrestati
27.03.2017

Pizzo a Matera, le foto degli arrestati

Ferito 37enne in un agguato a Bari
11.05.2018

Ferito 37enne in un agguato a Bari

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata
09.05.2018

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus
09.05.2018

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida
08.05.2018

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 11 maggio 2018
10.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 11 maggio 2018

Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile
11.05.2018

Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile

Milan

MPS reports return to profit

Q1 net profit of 188 mn

MPS reports return to profit

Milan, May 11 - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Friday said that it is back in the black, reporting a first-quarter net profit of 188 million euros from the 169 million loss posted in the first trimester of 2017. Commercial investments since the end of December 2017 rose by 900 million euros thanks to a 20% hike in new loans. The bank, which announced this week that it had completed a 24 billion euro bad-loan sale, reported that it had started a procedure to offload this year an additional 4.5 billion euros in impaired debts. MPS is the world's oldest lender and was bailed out by the government last year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Attention in EU to what's happening in Italy-Tajani (2)

Attention in EU to what's happening in Italy-Tajani (2)

 
Mum, aunt of Italian woman murdered in Pakistan probed (3)

Mum, aunt of Italian woman murdered in Pakistan probed (3)

 
Three arrested over prostitution of minors in Bari (2)

Three arrested over prostitution of minors in Bari (2)

 
Trentino rail circuits set alight (2)

Trentino rail circuits set alight (2)

 
Up to M5S, League to govern even if EU unhappy - Renzi (2)

Up to M5S, League to govern even if EU unhappy - Renzi (2)

 
MPS reports return to profit

MPS reports return to profit

 
Solidarity unravels with populism - Juncker (2)

Solidarity unravels with populism - Juncker (2)

 
Four-year-old dead after falling from balcony

Four-year-old dead after falling from balcony

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Sequestrati beni per circa mezzo milione di euro a un pregiudicato

Sequestrati beni per circa mezzo milione di euro a un pregiudicato

 
Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile

Tre arresti a Bari per prostituzione minorile

 
Ferito 37enne in un agguato a Bari

Ferito 37enne in un agguato a Bari

 
La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

 
Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

 
Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

 
Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

 
Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

 
San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

 
Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

 
Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

 
Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

 
Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

 
Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

 
Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

 
Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Economia TV
Bce a Ue, piu' bilancio comune per condividere rischi

Bce a Ue, piu' bilancio comune per condividere rischi

 
Mondo TV
Macron bacchetta Merkel su surplus tedesco e riforme Ue

Macron bacchetta Merkel su surplus tedesco e riforme Ue

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 11 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 11 maggio 2018

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Spettacolo TV
Kim Kardashian, prima influencer da Oscar

Kim Kardashian, prima influencer da Oscar

 
Calcio TV
Calcio: Giovinco il piu' ricco nella Mls, surclassa Ibra

Calcio: Giovinco il piu' ricco nella Mls, surclassa Ibra

 
Italia TV
Tre giorni per il governo Lega-M5s, 'verso un premier terzo'

Tre giorni per il governo Lega-M5s, 'verso un premier terzo'

 
Sport TV
Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

 

Digital Edition

11.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU