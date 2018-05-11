Florence
Solidarity unravels with populism - Juncker (2)
Commission President addresses State of the Union in Florence
11 Maggio 2018
Florence, May 11 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned against populism in his address at the State of the Union conference in Florence on Friday. "Populists and nationalist have had material to feed their feelings and increase the distance with others (due to the migrant crisis)," Juncker said. "In this way solidarity unravels". He said that the countries of Northern Europe have "rediscovered an expression that I detest - the Mediterranean Club" to refer to southern European countries facing the migrant crisis. "This should only be used for tourism," he continued. "Europe and solidarity go together. Solidarity is part of Europe's founding pact".
