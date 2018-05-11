Milan
Four-year-old dead after falling from balcony
Boy plunged from fifth floor
11 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 11 - A four-year-old boy is dead after falling from the balcony of the family's fifth-floor apartment at Seggiano di Pioltello, near Milan, late on Thursday, sources said. The child is said to have lost his balance after climbing onto a clothes basket to see where a ball that had bounced off the balcony had gone.
