Salvini, Di Maio continue govt talks, seek 'third premier'

Venerdì 11 Maggio 2018 | 11:02

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Allarme rifiuti, Roma chiamala Puglia per smaltire l'immondizia
10.05.2018

Casamassima, le strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex nei giardini
09.05.2018

Minaccia ex e sorella con acido e ne abusa, arrestato 35enne
10.05.2018

Traffico di droga dal Marocco16 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia
09.05.2018

Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne
06.05.2018

Pizzo a Matera, le foto degli arrestati
27.03.2017

Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta
08.05.2018

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata
09.05.2018

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus
09.05.2018

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida
08.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 11 maggio 2018
10.05.2018

ESCLUSIVO/Ecco il video delle ossa di San Nicola a Bari
19.05.2017

Rome

Rome, May 11 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and League chief Matteo Salvini are continuing talks on the formation of a new government, with discussions on a "third premier" - a figure that is not one of the two - who could head the executive one of the key issues. On Thursday the two groups, which have both frequently adopted Euroskeptic stances and have been accused of populism, said they had made progress in talks on a government programme regarding issues such as the introduction of a flat tax and the abolition of the 2011 Fornero pension reform. Di Maio and Salvini are set to have more meetings on Friday and Saturday and then they may present the name of this 'third premier' to President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday. If this pans out, the president could give a mandate to form a government on Monday and the new cabinet could be sworn in by the end of next week. "There will be less than 20 (ministers)," said Vincenzo Spadafora, who has been put in charge of handling institutional relations by the M5S.

