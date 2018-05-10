Siena
Albanian man killed near Siena
Shot in back of the neck
10 Maggio 2018
Siena, May 10 - A 22-year-old Albanian man was shot and killed by a 44-year-old Italian shepherd at Sinalunga near Siena on Wednesday night. The victim was shot in the back of the neck in the centre of the Tuscan town.
