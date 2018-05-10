Rome
Romans propose funicular for Monte Mario
'Under consideration but focus on Casalotti project,' Raggi says
10 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 10 - Romans have proposed creating a funicular rail service on Monte Mario in addition to two already under development, the city authorities announced on Thursday. The proposal emerged from an online survey concerning the urban plan for sustainable mobility drawn up by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S)-led Rome city council. This plan already contains several transport projects that are considered a priority. These include the extension of the overland train service currently linking the central Termini station to Giardinetti as far as Tor Vergata university on the eastern outskirts of the city, tram services along Via Tiburtina and Via Cavour and the Casalotti and Magliana funicular services. Instead the proposal for another funicular on Monte Mario has yet to be examined. "The proposal is under consideration, but right now we are focused on the Casalotti funicular where feasibility studies are underway," M5S Mayor Virginia Raggi said.
