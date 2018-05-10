8.8 mn Italians fall victim to fake medical news each year

Rome, May 10 - Each year 8.8 million Italians fall victim to fake news on health matters and 3.5 million parents follow incorrect medical advice found on internet, the Italian National Federation of Medical Doctors, Surgeons and Dentists Fnomceo said on Thursday. Further, some 15 million Italians look for information concerning minor medical problems online rather than seeking professional advice, the federation said. This attitude is more common among the younger generations, with 36.9% of millennials seeking treatment advice for minor complaints online. The problem is that not all online sources are reliable, Fnomceo warned. In 17% of cases the sources are generic websites and in 2.4% they are social networks. In just 6% of cases the sources are institutional websites. However, 69% of Italians would like to find certified information on line concerning minor pathologies and medication.