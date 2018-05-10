Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (5)

Cerca

Giovedì 10 Maggio 2018 | 20:44

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico: ebbi contributo 49mila euro
08.05.2018

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»

Casamassima, le strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex nei giardini
09.05.2018

Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex

Traffico di droga dal Marocco16 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia
09.05.2018

Traffico di droga dal Marocco
13 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia

Bullismo al liceo, a testa in giùlo fanno cadere: va in ospedale
09.05.2018

Bullismo al liceo, a testa in giù lo fanno cadere: va in ospedale

Shock al market, macellaiomette la mano nel tritacarne
09.05.2018

Shock al market, macellaio mette la mano nel tritacarne

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta
08.05.2018

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere
07.05.2018

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne
06.05.2018

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata
09.05.2018

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus
09.05.2018

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida
08.05.2018

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli
20.12.2016

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Etna

Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (5)

After sixth stage

Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (5)

Etna, May 10 - Colombia's Esteban Chaves broke away five kilometres from the end of Thursday's sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia to beat teammate Simon Yates of Britain by a couple of metres, with Yates taking the leader's pink jersey from Austrialia's Rohan Dennis. The stage was a 169-km run from Caltanissetta to Etna in Sicily. It was a triumph for the Mitchelton-Scott team which placed Chaves and Yates first and second followed by teammate Thibaut Pinot third, 26" behind. Australia's George Bennet was fourth and Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo fifth, both with the same time. Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez was sixth, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz seventh, Dutchman Tom Dumoulin eighth, Italy's Fabio Aru ninth and Briton Chris Froome tenth. How they finished: 1. Esteban Chaves (Col) in 4h16'11" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 39.7 km/h) 2. Simon Yates (Gbr) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 00'26" (+04" bonus) 4. George Bennet (Aus) s.t. 5. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) s.t. 7. Richard Caparaz (Ecu) s.t. 8. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) s.t. 9. Fabio Aru (Ita) s.t. 10. Chris Froome (Ita) s.t. 11. Ben Hermans (Bel) at 00'40" 12. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 00'43" 13. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 00'49" 14. Sam Oomen (Neth) at 00'53" 21. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 01'04". General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 22h46'03" (km 929.7, av.speed 40.832 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 00'16" 3. Esteban Chaves (Col) at 00'26" 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 00'43" 5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 00'45" 6. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 00'53" 7. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 01'03" 8. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 01'10" 9. George Bennett (Aus) at 01'11" 10. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 01'12" 11. Carlos Betancur (Col) at 01'21" 12. Richard Caparaz (Ecu) at 01'23" 13. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 01'39" 14. Michael Woods (Can) s.t. 22. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 02'12".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Drug pusher convicted of rape

Drug pusher convicted of rape

 
Albanian man killed near Siena

Albanian man killed near Siena

 
Romans propose funicular for Monte Mario

Romans propose funicular for Monte Mario

 
Umbria Jazz 'special' stars Quincy Jones and Veloso

Umbria Jazz 'special' stars Quincy Jones and Veloso

 
Spread closes 5 up on 137 amid govt prospects

Spread closes 5 up on 137 amid govt prospects

 
8.8 mn Italians fall victim to fake medical news each year

8.8 mn Italians fall victim to fake medical news each year

 
Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (5)

Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (5)

 
Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (4)

Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (4)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

 
Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

 
Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

 
Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

 
Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

 
San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

 
Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

 
Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

 
Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

 
Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

 
Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

 
Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

 
Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

 
Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

 
Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Compie 50 anni l'idea che ha fatto 'vibrare' l'universo

Compie 50 anni l'idea che ha fatto 'vibrare' l'universo

 
Italia TV
Addio ai manicomi 40 anni fa, ma oggi sistema a rischio

Addio ai manicomi 40 anni fa, ma oggi sistema a rischio

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Economia TV
Facebook si riorganizza dopo scandalo dati

Facebook si riorganizza dopo scandalo dati

 
Spettacolo TV
Buon compleanno Jeans!

Buon compleanno Jeans!

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

 
Calcio TV
Coppa Italia alla Juventus, Milan battuto 4-0

Coppa Italia alla Juventus, Milan battuto 4-0

 
Sport TV
Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

 

Digital Edition

10.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU