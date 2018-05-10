Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (3)

Etna, May 10 - Colombia's Esteban Chaves broke away five kilometres from the end of Thursday's sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia to beat teammate Simon Yates of Britain by a couple of metres, with Yates taking the leader's pink jersey from Austrialia's Rohan Dennis. The stage was a 169-km run from Caltanissetta to Etna in Sicily. It was a triumph for the Mitchelton-Scott team which placed Chaves and Yates first and second followed by teammate Thibaut Pinot third, 26" behind. Australia's George Bennet was fourth and Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo fifth, both with the same time. Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez was sixth, Carapaz seventh, Tom Dumoulin eighth, Fabio Aru ninth and Chris Froome tenth.