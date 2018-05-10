Etna
Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (3)
After sixth stage
10 Maggio 2018
Etna, May 10 - Colombia's Esteban Chaves broke away five kilometres from the end of Thursday's sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia to beat teammate Simon Yates of Britain by a couple of metres, with Yates taking the leader's pink jersey from Austrialia's Rohan Dennis. The stage was a 169-km run from Caltanissetta to Etna in Sicily. It was a triumph for the Mitchelton-Scott team which placed Chaves and Yates first and second followed by teammate Thibaut Pinot third, 26" behind. Australia's George Bennet was fourth and Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo fifth, both with the same time. Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez was sixth, Carapaz seventh, Tom Dumoulin eighth, Fabio Aru ninth and Chris Froome tenth.
Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»
Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex
Traffico di droga dal Marocco
13 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia
Bullismo al liceo, a testa in giù lo fanno cadere: va in ospedale
Shock al market, macellaio mette la mano nel tritacarne