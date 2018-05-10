Telefono Rosa hotline launches 'I'm free' campaign

Rome, May 10 - The national association of Telefono Rosa volunteers, which provides a hotline service for women victims of violence, launched its 2018 institutional campaign on Thursday under the slogan 'I'm free'. The campaign features former Olympic track cyclist Antonella Bellutti and Paralympics sprinter Martina Caironi, as well as actress Paola Minaccioni. It has the support of the Italian Olympics Committee CONI and the presidency of the council of ministers equal opportunities division. "Female representation at major (sporting) events is equal to that of men, the gold medals in the recent Winter Olympics were all taken by women and above all it can no longer be said that on a sporting level women have fewer opportunities than men," CONI chief Giovanni Malagò said. "Today we present a truly exceptional campaign to say 'No' to violence against women: together we can break this cycle, a social plague that here in Italy is difficult to heal," said Telefono Rosa President Maria Gabriella Carnieri Moscatelli.