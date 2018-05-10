Rome
FI MP attacked in attempted street robbery
In central Rome
10 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 10 - An MP in Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party was pushed up against a wall during an attempt to steal her cellphone while she was walking her dog in central Rome at around one o'clock Thursday morning. Michaela Biancofiore was shook up but unhurt after the attack by a 33-year-old Sudanese national in Via Nazionale.
