FI MP attacked in attempted street robbery

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico: ebbi contributo 49mila euro
08.05.2018

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»

Casamassima, le strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex nei giardini
09.05.2018

Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex

Traffico di droga dal Marocco16 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia
09.05.2018

Traffico di droga dal Marocco
13 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia

Bullismo al liceo, a testa in giùlo fanno cadere: va in ospedale
09.05.2018

Bullismo al liceo, a testa in giù lo fanno cadere: va in ospedale

Shock al market, macellaiomette la mano nel tritacarne
09.05.2018

Shock al market, macellaio mette la mano nel tritacarne

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta
08.05.2018

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere
07.05.2018

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne
06.05.2018

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata
09.05.2018

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus
09.05.2018

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida
08.05.2018

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli
20.12.2016

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli

ESCLUSIVO/Ecco il video delle ossa di San Nicola a Bari
19.05.2017

Ecco il video delle ossa
di San Nicola: evento storico
Emiliano: reliquia ponte di pace

Rome

FI MP attacked in attempted street robbery

In central Rome

FI MP attacked in attempted street robbery

Rome, May 10 - An MP in Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party was pushed up against a wall during an attempt to steal her cellphone while she was walking her dog in central Rome at around one o'clock Thursday morning. Michaela Biancofiore was shook up but unhurt after the attack by a 33-year-old Sudanese national in Via Nazionale.

