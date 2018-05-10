Etna
Giro: Chavez wins on Etna, Yates takes pink jersey (2)
After sixth stage
10 Maggio 2018
Etna, May 10 - Colombia's Esteban Chaves broke away five kilometres from the end of Thursday's sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia to beat teammate Simon Yates of Britain by a couple of metres, with Yates taking the leader's pink jersey from Austrialia's Rohan Dennis. The stage was a 169-km run from Caltanissetta to Etna in Sicily.
